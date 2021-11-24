6 'senior' players in India A squad for South Africa tour
Image: AP/PTI
Prithvi Shaw made his Test debut for India in 2018, at the age of 18. He travels to South Africa with India A, having played in six ODI, one T-20, and five Test matches for India.
Image: AP
Hanuma Vihari was one of the key factors behind India's series win in Australia, earlier this year. He travels to South Africa with India A on the back of 12 Test appearances for India.
Image: PTI
Ishan Kishan made his international debut for India earlier this year and travels to South Africa for the three-match Test series with India A, after playing 2 ODI and five T20I matches.
Image: BCCI
Rahul Chahar travels to South Africa with India A, having represented the senior team in six T20I and one ODI match so far in his career.
Image: BCCI
Having played 17 T20I and five ODIs, Deepak Chahar has evolved as a bowling allrounder option for the senior Indian team. He travels to South Africa, after playing in India's three-match T20 series against New Zealand.
Image: BCCI
Navdeep Saini made his Test debut for India, earlier this year. He travels with the India A squad, having played two Tests, eight ODIs, and 11 T20Is for India.
Image: AP