6 splendid records still held by the late Shane Warne
Shane Warne remains one of the two players in world cricket to have taken over 1,000 international wickets.
His score of 708 Test wickets is the second-highest overall and highest among leg-spinners.
Shane Warne holds the record of scoring the most runs (3154) without scoring a century.
Warne is the only Australian cricketer to touch the 700-wicket mark.
In 2006, Warne became the first-ever cricketer to clinch 700 wickets in Test cricket.
Shane Warne was named the skipper of Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL edition and won the maiden IPL title for RR.
