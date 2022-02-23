6 staggering records that Cristiano Ronaldo has over Lionel Messi
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals in World Cups (7) than Lionel Messi (6) despite playing two fewer matches.
Image: AP
Not only has Cristiano Ronaldo scored more international goals (115) as compared to Lionel Messi (80), but he also has a better average of 0.6 as compared to the Argentine's 0.5.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo has also scored more free-kicks (57) and penalties (139) as compared to his arch-rival Lionel Messi (54 free-kicks, 101 penalties).
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a staggering 57 hattricks as compared to Lionel Messi's 54.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo has won 5 UCL titles, 2 Best FIFA Men's Player and 4 UEFA Player of the Year awards. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has won 4 UCL titles, 1 Best FIFA Men's Player and 3 UEFA Player of the Year awards.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo's (140) biggest achievement over Lionel Messi (125) has perhaps been his number of UEFA Champions League goals.
Image: AP