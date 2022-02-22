6 talented cricketers who could make their Team India debut soon
Image: BCCI
With more players making their debuts after impressive performances in the IPL, Shahrukh Khan could soon earn his cap after scoring 153 runs in 11 matches for PBKS last season despite batting lower down the order.
Image: PBKS/BCCI
Abhimanyu Easwaran could make his Team India debut soon after his consistent performances in First-Class cricket. The 26-year old has scored 4689 runs in just 68 matches, at an impressive average of 43.4.
Image: PTI
Shivam Mavi's impressive performances over the last few seasons in the IPL is likely to earn him a nod soon. The KKR pacer picked up 11 wickets in just nine matches last season.
Image: BCCI
After helping India win the U-19 World Cup, Raj Angad Bawa also made an impressive First-Class debut, scoring 79 runs and picking up two wickets.
Image: Twitter@ICC
U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull is a player to watch out for in the future after the 19-year old also smacked a double century on his First-Class debut.
Image: Twitter@ICC
While KS Bharat made an appearance as Team India's substitute wicket-keeper against New Zealand because of Saha's injury, he is yet to make a full debut.
Image: PTI