6 times David Warner bowled over Indian fans with hilarious posts on Instagram
Instagram Image: @davidwarner31
1. Warner shared a meme where he is nominated for the ICC Male Tik-Toker Of The Year Award alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. "Who wants to see a duet reel with @yuzi_chahal23 and I this year if possible," Warner wrote captioning the video.
Instagram Image: @davidwarner31
2. The T20 World Cup 2021 winning cricketer shared a video of him as Allu Arjun from 'Pushpa', with the caption, "Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy".
Instagram Image: @davidwarner31
3. Warner uploaded an edited video of him as Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan from the movie, 'Bang Bang' and captioned it saying he loves getting sent these videos.
Instagram Image: @davidwarner31
4. Adding on to Warner's craze for the Hindi movie industry, he shared a clip on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen as Akshay Kumar from the movie, 'Suryavanshi'.
Instagram Image: @davidwarner31
5. Warner shared a video of him grooving to the steps of the popular Indian track, 'Vaathi Coming', back in August 2021. "Was bored today!! Thoughts on these moves," said the Aussie opener captioning the video.
Instagram Image: @davidwarner31
6. Warner reuploaded a meme where he can be seen posing as Akshay Kumar from the iconic movie, 'Phir Hera Pheri'. "Who did it better," Warner asked his fans in the caption.
Instagram Image: @davidwarner31