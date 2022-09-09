Vishal Tiwari
Sep 09 ,2022
6 times 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra rewrote the historic books in past few years
Image: AP
Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Finals title on Thursday.
Image: PTI
Neeraj Chopra is the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in men's javelin throw event.
Image: PTI
Neeraj Chopra is also the first track and field athlete from India to win at the IAAF World U20 Championships.
Image: AP
In June, Chopra became the second Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships.
Image: PTI
Neeraj Chopra also has a gold medal each in Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asia Games.
Image: PTI
Chopra is the youngest ever to have won an Olympic gold medal in an individual event.
Image: PTI
