6 times Malaika Arora made heads turn with her dazzling outfits
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora knows how to slay in every outfit she picks The actor's white coloured lacy off-shoulder gown is a perfect outfit for any special occasion. Malaika accessories her mesmerising look with a simple diamond necklace and went for light makeup and smokey eyes.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora and gowns make a beautiful combination as the actor knows how to carry them. Her golden shimmery one-shoulder gown with a matching train made her look nothing but glamorous.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora gave away some robotic vibes with her silver-coloured off-shoulder outfit. The actor completed her look with a matching choker, pair of heels and eye makeup.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora is the queen of metallic outfits and can carry them on National television with ease. The 'Munni Badnaam Hui' star's metallic head-turning gown surely has a separate fanbase. She did not accessorise her look much and went for a simple hairstyle to complete her look.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Malaika Arora often sports different necklines and looks gorgeous in all of them. Her blue coloured metallic outfit with a ruffled skirt and on-point make-up made her look utmost stylish.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Pantsuits are in fashion these days and Malaika Arora surely knows how to carry them with some glitter. The actor's purple coloured pantsuit made her look nothing but glamorous from head to toe.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial