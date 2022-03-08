6 times MS Dhoni 'finished off in style' for Team India
Image: BCCI/Twitter
India vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai (2011): This has to be on top of the list as MS Dhoni helped India lift a World Cup with his match-winning six.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
India vs West Indies in Dambulla (2005): This was the first time Dhoni hit a six off the last ball to help his side win a match.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
India vs Sri Lanka in the Caribbean (2013): Dhoni hit Sri Lankan bowler Shaminda Eranga for a six off the final delivery to help India win.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
India vs South Africa in Indore (2015): Dhoni smashed South Africa's Kagiso Rabada for a six off the last to help India win.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
India vs Bangladesh in Dhaka (2016): Dhoni scored a last-ball six off Al-Amin Hossain's bowling to help India win the game.
Image: BCCI/Twitter
India vs Sri Lanka in Cuttack (2017): Dhoni hit Thisara Perera for a six off the final delivery to help India win again.
Image: BCCI/Twitter