MS Dhoni announced himself on the international stage with a breathtaking knock against Sri Lanka in Jaipur back in 2005. Chasing 299, India lost Tendulkar in the first over. Dhoni then took centerstage and smashed Lankan bowlers all over the ground. He finished with 183 not out off 145 balls which was also the highest score in a successful run-chase until 2011. Image: BCCI/ Twitter