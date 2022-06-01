6 unmissable records broken by Rafael Nadal at French Open QF
Image: AP
By winning the French Open 2022 quarter-final, Nadal improved his overall head-to-head record against Djokovic to 29-30.
Image: AP
Rafael Nadal now holds a win/loss record of 8-2 against Novak Djokovic at the French Open.
Image: AP
The Spaniard ended the Serb's nine-match win streak, as, before the loss, Djokovic won 22 straight sets.
Image: AP
Nadal also ended Djokovic’s 11-match win streak at the French Open, which matched his longest streak in Paris (2016-17).
Image: AP
The 35-year-old tennis great, Nadal has now won consecutive matches of more than four hours. His match against Djokovic asted for four hours and 11 minutes.
Image: AP
The 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal now holds a win/loss record of 8-2 against Djokovic at the French Open.
Image: AP