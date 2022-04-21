6 unmissable records on the verge of being broken in the MI vs CSK thriller
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav needs 67 runs to complete 2000 runs for MI in the IPL and 65 runs to complete 4500 runs in T20 cricket.
CSK allrounder Dwyane Bravo needs one more wicket to become the highest wicket-taker against MI in T20 cricket. He has taken 33 wickets vs MI so far. He also needs 10 runs to score 1000 runs for CSK in IPL.
MI Skipper Rohit Sharma needs two more sixes to complete 200 sixes for MI in T20 cricket.
Robin Uthappa will play his 200th IPL match on Thursday and will become the seventh player to do so. He also needs 81 runs more to reach the total tally of 5000 IPL runs.
Ruturaj Gaikwad rediscovered his form for CSK in the last match and now needs to hit nine fours to reach 100 fours in the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah will play his 200th T20 match on Wednesday and will become the second Indian pacer after Bhuvneshwar Kumar to play as many or more matches.
