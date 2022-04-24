6 unmissable records on the verge of being broken in the MI vs LSG thriller
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
MI skipper Rohit Sharma needs to hit two more sixes to complete the double-century of sixes for the franchise in T20 cricket.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
LSG skipper KL Rahul needs to hit five more sixes to complete 150 sixes in IPL and become the seventh player to hit 300+ fours and 150+ sixes.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Caribbean superstar Kieron Pollard needs to take two more catches and become the first fielder to complete 100 catches for a single team.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
LSG allrounder Marcus Stoinis needs to score 14 runs more to complete 1000 runs in the IPL.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav needs 35 runs more to complete 2000 runs in IPL and become the fifth player in IPL to do so.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Deepak Hooda needs to score 32 runs more to complete 1000 runs in the tournament.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI