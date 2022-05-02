6 unmissable records that could be smashed in KKR vs RR duel
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jos Buttler is just one century away from equalling Virat Kohli's record of 4 IPL hundreds in a season.
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is five sixes away from completing 100 maximums in the IPL.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is 5 fours away from completing 400 fours in T20 cricket.
KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine is just 19 runs away from completing 1000 runs in the IPL.
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is 99 runs away from completing 8000 runs in T20 cricket.
KKR all-rounder Andre Russell needs 73 more runs to reach the 2000-run mark in the IPL.
