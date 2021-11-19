7 AB de Villiers records that may 'never be broken' in international cricket
Image: @cricketworldcup/Twitter
On January 18, 2015, AB de Villiers registered the fastest century off 31 balls in ODI cricket against West Indies in Johannesburg
Image: AP
Not only this, 'Mr. 360' registered the fastest half-century off 16 balls in the same match
Image: AP
Later in 2015, AB de Villiers recorded the fastest 150 off 64 balls in ODI against West Indies in 2015 Cricket World Cup
Image: Cricket World Cup/Twitter
ABD also notched the highest strike rate in a 150+ knock (162* vs WI) in ODIs -245.25
Image: Officialcsa/Twitter
De Villiers bagged his first duck in Test cricket against Bangladesh in November 2008 after playing 78 innings - the most innings played before first-ever duck in Test cricket
Image: AP
In 2015, AB de Villiers became the first batsman to hit 50 sixes in ODIs and 60 sixes in International cricket in a calendar year
Image: ICC
ABD has the highest average of 54.21 & a strike rate of 100.28 for the 5000 runs club in ODIs
Image: AP