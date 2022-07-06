7 astounding facts that prove why Brock Lesnar is indeed 'Beast Incarnate'
Standing at a height of 6 feet four inches, Brock Lesnar weighs something around 266lbs, which makes him one of the most intimidating wrestlers in the WWE roaster.
Before becoming a WWE superstar, Brock Lesnar won the NCAA Div 1 National wrestling championship in 2000, and showed that he is a beast.
After bringing an end to his stint with WWE in 2004, Lesnar went on to feature in the NJPW, where he won the Heavyweight Championship match in his maiden appearance.
Lesnar was also close to pursuing a career in the NFL, as he attended The Minnesota Vikings training camp and ended up being one of their final cuts.
Apart from pro-wrestling, Lesnar also had a stint as a professional MMA fighter in UFC, which asserts the fact that he is the true ‘Beast Incarnate’.
He became the UFC heavyweight champion in his fourth professional fight by defeating Randy Couture after joining the promotion in 2008.
Brock Lesnar has featured in the main event of WWE’s biggest PPV of the year, WrestleMania, a total of four times.
Lesnar is a seven-time WWE champion, with his last title reign ending at WrestleMania 38.
The 44-year-old Lesnar is also a three-time WWE universal champion.
