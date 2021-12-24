7 big achievements of former India captain MS Dhoni
Image: AP
MS Dhoni has led India in a total of 332 international matches across all three formats, which is the highest ever by any cricketer in global cricket.
Image: AP
A young Indian team picked up the maiden edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.
Image: PTI
MS Dhoni helped India to earn the ICC Test Mace in 2009 after India became the no. 1 ranked team in the Test matches by ICC.
Image: AP
India won the ICC ODI World Cup 2011 under MS Dhoni, which was India's first in 28 years. He scored an unbeaten knock of 91 runs.
Image: AP
MS Dhoni helped India win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 after showcasing the captaincy masterpiece against England in the final.
Image: ICC
MS Dhoni sits at the top of the wicketkeeping records list in the ODI format, as he has a total of 123 stumpings to his name in 350 matches.
Image: AP
MS Dhoni has the record of scoring the most amount of runs in an innings by a wicketkeeper. He hit an unbeaten knock of 183 runs off 145 balls against Sri Lanka in 2005.
Image: AP