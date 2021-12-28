7 big records made as Australia bowl out ENG for 68 to retain Ashes
Image: England Cricket/ Instagram/ Cricket.com.au/ Twitter
Joe Root with 1708 runs finished the year as the third-highest run-getter in the calendar year after completion of the 3rd Ashes Test.
Image: England Cricket/ Instagram
During the 3rd Ashes Test Scott Boland created a new record for the fewest number of runs conceded while picking up a 5-wicket haul on Test debut. The pacer gave away just 7 runs.
Image: Cricket.com.au/ Twitter
England's score of 68 runs is their lowest total in Australia since their 61 all out in 1904, which also incidentally came in Melbourne.
Image: England Cricket/ Instagram
The loss in the 3rd Ashes extended England's streak to 9 losses in 2021 which is the the joint-highest by a team in a calendar year.
Image: England Cricket/ Twitter
Australia team scored 267 runs in the first innings of MCG test is also the second-lowest total to result in an innings win in the Ashes, behind the 172 all out by England in 1888 in Manchester.
Image: Cricket Australia/ Instagram
Scott Boland at 32 years and 261 days became the oldest pacer with a five-wicket haul on men's Test debut since 1950.
Image: Cricket.com.au/ Twitter
The loss in the 3rd Test at MCG has now extended the England team winless record to 13 matches. It is the longest winless streak for England in Australia, surpassing the 12-game run between 1937 and 1951.
Image: England Cricket/ Instagram