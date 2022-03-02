7 famous personalities from Ukraine who have made it big on the global stage
Image: AP
'Black Widow' and 'Quantum of Solace' star Olga Kurylenko was born and brought up in Ukraine. Taking to Instagram, she said, "Praying for Ukraine and the safety of its people".
Image: AP
Ukraine football icon Andriy Shevchenko has shared a video message calling for peace amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Ukrainian people want peace because what brings us together needs to be stronger than that which divides us," the AC Milan legend said.
Image: AP
Born in Ukraine, Mila Kunis had fleed from Soviet Ukraine to the United States at the age of seven. She is married to Ashton Kutcher. She has appeared in movies like 'Ted', 'Black Swan'and 'Friends with Benefits' among others.
Image: AP
Valentin Chmerkovskiy is best known for his appearance in Dancing with Stars. Val took to Instagram to share the message of what he would've been doing if his family hadn't left when he was a child.
Image: Shutterstock
'Vikings' actress Katheryn Winnick has been continuously speaking in support of Ukraine. "I stand by my motherland, Ukraine," she wrote on Instagram.
Image: @GentleBeauties-Twitter
Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko is a Ukrainian former professional boxer who competed from 1996 to 2017. His elder brother Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Kyiv.
Milla Jovovich, who starred in 'Resident Evil' was born in Ukraine. The actor said that she is heartbroken and dumbstruck by the events taking place in her birthplace.
Image: AP