7 football players who have more trophies than Cristiano Ronaldo
Barcelona Gerard Pique's has won 35 trophies including eight La Liga's and four UCL trophies which included one with Ronaldo while at United.
Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish too has won 35 trophies, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has won 36 trophies including the Premier League a record 13 times.
Former Barca midfield Andres Iniesta has won 37 trophies including nine La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, two Euros and the FIFA World Cup.
Tied with Iniesta at 37 is Maxwell who has played for a number of European clubs - Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
While the Ronaldo vs Messi debate is endless, Lionel Messi has won four more trophies than Ronaldo.
With 43 trophies to his name Dani Alves, who recently re-signed with Barcelona is at number one for the most trophies.
