7 highest-wicket takers for India in Test cricket
Image: ICC/BCCI/Twitter
Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 619 wickets in 132 matches, which he picked at an average of 29.65.
Image: ICC
Ravichandran Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 436 wickets in 85 matches at an average of 24.26.
Image: BCCI
Kapil Dev is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 434 wickets in 131 matches at an average of 29.64.
Image: ICC
Harbhajan Singh is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 417 wickets in 103 matches at an average of 32.46.
Image: ICC
Ishant Sharma is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 311 wickets in 105 matches at an average of 32.40.
Image: ICC
Zaheer Khan is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 311 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 32.94.
Image: ICC
Bishan Singh Bedi is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 266 wickets in 67 matches at an average of 28.71.
Image: ICC