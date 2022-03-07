7 highest-wicket takers for India in Test cricket
Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 619 wickets in 132 matches, which he picked at an average of 29.65. Image: ICC
Ravichandran Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 436 wickets in 85 matches at an average of 24.26. Image: BCCI
Kapil Dev is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 434 wickets in 131 matches at an average of 29.64. Image: ICC
Harbhajan Singh is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 417 wickets in 103 matches at an average of 32.46. Image: ICC
Ishant Sharma is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 311 wickets in 105 matches at an average of 32.40. Image: ICC
Zaheer Khan is the sixth-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 311 wickets in 92 matches at an average of 32.94. Image: ICC
Bishan Singh Bedi is the seventh-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket. He has 266 wickets in 67 matches at an average of 28.71. Image: ICC