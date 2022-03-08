7 images that show MS Dhoni's superstardom even after retiring; See pics
Image: Chennai/IPL/BCCI
The image of Fan touching MS Dhoni's feat is from the 2019 edition of IPL When CSK played Delhi Capitals. The fan breached the security cordon to get closer to the former India skipper.
Image: PTI
In 2019 the players along with Dhoni himself made sure to thank the crowd after the final match at home with goodies like autographed tennis balls and t-shirts. Dhoni also took picture with the groundsmen after the lap.
Image: IPL/ Twitter
The IPL 2020 season was being played in UAE during which MS Dhoni was seen sharing his experience with youngsters after winning CSK matches. In the image, DHoni is seen talking to youngsters who were part of the SRH team in that season.
Image: BCCI/ IPL
An old lady with a placard "I am here only for Dhoni" caught the cameraman's eye . She finally had her fan moment after being able to meet the Chennai Super Kings skipper during one of the games in the 2019 IPL.
Image: CSK/ Twitter
MS Dhoni last year spent some time with the family at Ratnari, Himachal Pradesh, and stayed at the MeenaBagh Hotel. The CSK skipper fulfilled fans' dream by giving him an autograph during the visit.
Image: MeenaBagh Hotel/ Instagram
The image is of the MS Dhoni meeting fan is from 2019 when the CSK skipper was chased during the team's practice session. While Dhoni dodged the fan initially he decided to shake his hand as security tried to escort him.
Image: CSK/ Instagram
In 2018 BCCI decided to shift Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of Chennai due to political tensions. CSK fans ensured that MS Dhoni and co did not miss their fan base they travelled to Pune to support their team.
Image: CSK / Twitter