7 interesting Halloween costumes you can try this year
Image: AP
You won't win an Emmy like Catharine O'Hara as Moira Rose in 'Schitt's Creek', but you can score a few brownie points with her popular costume.
Image: Instagram/@schittscreek
If it's not necessary for everyone to recognise you, one can try this top-to-toe black look like Kim Kardashian at Met Gala this year.
Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian
Joker might be a cliched Halloween choice, but being a much-loved bad boy & easily providing ways to dress like him, makes him a top choice.
Image: Instagram/@jokermovie
'Squid Game' will be a common theme this year at Halloween considering its popularity, and this doll-like attire will look cute & also give scares.
Image: AP
Not just does Joe from 'You' make for a scary character, but with a pair of black gloves or a just a cap, it is one of the easier options this year.
Image: Instagram/@younetflix
One can also dress like their favourite artists, Elvis Presley's iconic white suit being an example, or your favourite superhero or sportsperson.
Image: AP
Though Halloween usually revolves around spooky get-ups, some loved characters are popular costume choices including video game icon Mario.
Image: AP