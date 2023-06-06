Saksham nagar
Jun 06 ,2023
7 longest sixes of IPL 2023
Image: BCCI/IPL
Image: AP
KKR batsman Andre Russell stands at number 7 and hit a six of 109m vs DC at the Arun Jaitely Stadium.
Image: AP
LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is in the 6th place and hit a six of distance vs SRH in IPL 2023.
Image: AP
KKR's Rinku Singh is in the 5th spot and hit a six of 110 m vs LSG in an IPL 2023 match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
CSK batter hit a six of 112 m vs LSG and is in the 4th spot.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RR opener Jos Buttler stands at number 3 and hit a six of 112 m vs LSG.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Tim David playing for MI hit six of 114 m vs PBKS and is on the 2nd spot in the list.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis leads the list and hit a monster of 115 m vs LSG at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Image: BCCI/IPL
