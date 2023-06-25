Prateek Arya
7 NXT stars who found success in WWE's main roaster
Finn Balor had an outstanding run in WWE NXT. He had two stints at NXT and in both of them he was able to become the NXT champion.
Before she became one of the successful pay per view stars, the queen Charlotte Flair was entertaining the NXT audience.
Sami Zayn is also one of the superstars who once was a premier name in NXT. He debuted on the main roster against John Cena in a US Open challenge.
Becky Lynch is the arguably the biggest female superstars in WWE right now. However, before it all started NXT was the stage of the Man.
Seth Rollins was the maiden NXT champion. He has come a long way in the WWE now but still proudly mentions NXT in his promos.
Big E Langston was the second NXT champion. He defeated Rollins and following that went on to become a prominent member of the main roster as well.
Before he was the The Big Dog or the Tribal Chief, he was in the NXT and the crowd used to acknowledge Roman Reigns as a member of the Shield.
