7 photos that prove Neetu Kapoor adores her to-be-bahu Alia Bhatt
Image: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial
Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share an amicable bond with each other and photos from their intimate family get-together is a testimony to it.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Here, Alia Bhatt can be seen enjoying a meal with Ranbir's family as Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor share an infectious smile.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Neetu Kapoor often hangs out with Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan as well.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
In this photo, Alia Bhatt can be seen leaning on Neetu Kapoor's shoulder as they pose for a happy family photo.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
It seems that the soon-to-be bride Alia Bhatt already has girl gang that includes Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and more.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
This picture has captured one of their joyful memory from Ranbir Kapoor's intimate birthday party.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54