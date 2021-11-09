7 Photos to sum up India's disappointing campaign at T20 World Cup
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
Indian team started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign by winning both their warm-up fixtures against England and Australia respectively.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
In the much-anticipated match between the arch-rivals, Pakistan won in dominating fashion by chasing down a target of 152 runs set by India with 10 wickets in hand.
Image: AP
As Team India looked to turn things around, things went further downhill as India suffered an 8 wicket loss after setting a below-par target of 111 runs for New Zealand.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
India won their first match of the T20 World Cup campaign by defeating Afghanistan by 66 runs after setting a target of 211 runs. The bowlers also shined by restricting Afghanistan for 144/7.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
India displayed a thrilling performance against Scotland by restricting the team for 85 runs in the 1st innings. Jadeja dismissed 3 Scottish batters as India won the match within 7 overs.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
After failing to qualify for the semi-finals, India defeated Namibia by nine wickets on Monday, as Jadeja yet again dismissed 3 batters while Rohit top-scored with 56 runs off 37 balls.
Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam
With the conclusion of India’s campaign in the T20 WC, India now heads into a new era as Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the head coach ended with Kohli also stepping down from T20I captaincy.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC