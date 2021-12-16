7 Players to score most free-kicks in Premier League history
With 18 direct-free kicks, Manchester United legend David Beckham is 1st on the list.
Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry is second on the list with 12 direct-free kick goals.
Former Chelsea striker Gianfranco Zola with 12 strikes is joint 2nd
James Ward-Prowse joined the list with his 11th free-kick goal (Dec 16th, 2021) and is the joint fourth with three other members.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, former Newcastle Winger Laurent Robert and former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson are the three others on 11 goals.
