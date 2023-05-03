Vishal Tiwari
May 03 ,2023
7 Players who have more sixes than fours in IPL
Image: BCCI
Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has smashed 223 sixes and 218 fours in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has smashed 186 sixes and 146 fours in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran has smashed 82 sixes and 69 fours in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Rajasthan Royals batsman Shimron Hetmyer has smashed 68 sixes and 62 fours in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube has smashed 59 sixes and 57 fours in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone has smashed 46 sixes and 41 fours in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan has smashed 24 sixes and 19 fours in the IPL.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More