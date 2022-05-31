7 stargazing apps for you to spot constellations, asteroids and much more
Image: Google Sky/@Playstore
This app called Star Tracker helps you identify 88 constellations and over 8,000 space objects in real-time. It is available for free in both Android and iOS.
Image: Star Tracker/@Google Playstore
Available for both Android and iOS, Skyview can identify constellations, stars and even galaxies by just pointing the phone toward the sky.
Image: Skyview/@Google Playstore
The NASA app is great for astronomy lovers as one can access thousands of photos and even watch live telecasts by the agency.
Image: NASA App/@Google Playstore
With ISS Tracker, you can find out the live location of the International Space Station while it orbits the Earth.
Image: ISS Tracker/Google Playstore
Skywalk 2 is also available for both Android and iOS versions. It can pinpoint asteroids, planets and constellations and is a great source for planetary knowledge.
Image: Starwalk 2/@Google Playstore
Skysafari is among one of the most popular apps as it can locate planets, constellations, stars and even satellites.
Image: Skysafari/@Google Playstore
Google Sky also brilliantly maps the sky and can be accessed on both computers and smartphones. One can also observe the universe using Hubble Space Telescope data through this app.
Image: Google Sky/@Google Playstore