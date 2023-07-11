Hardika Gupta
Jul 11 ,2023
7 times Anushka Sharma curated comfort-forward styles with distressed denim
Anushka Sharma has a closet full of distressed jeans.
Recently, she shared a glimpse of her outfit. She wore a denim jacket teamed with distressed denim.
The actress sported a white T-shirt paired with ripped jeans and a blazer.
She aced off-duty dressing with ripped jeans and Jordans.
She styled her white jacket with a blue rugged denim.
Anushka, who loves her denim separates, chose a pair of blue jeans with a white top that was layered with a matching shrug.
This look is ideal for a casual outing.
Here, the actress gave her super comfortable look a cool girl spin.
Find Out More