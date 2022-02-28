7 top war movies you can watch on the internet; '1917' to 'Dunkirk'
Image: Instagram/@1917, @dunkirkmovie
'1917' takes a unique view on WWI, following two unlucky soldiers tasked with a seemingly impossible mission. Helmed by Sam Mendes, the film stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman in the lead roles.
Image: Instagram/@1917
Christopher Nolan's directorial 'Dunkirk' details a real-event life that took place during WWII. The movie showcases how soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium and France try to evacuate from the town of Dunkirk during a arduous battle with German forces.
Image: Instagram/@dunkirkmovie
Starring Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones and Orlando Bloom, 'The Outpost' highlights the Battle of Kamdesh in the war in Afghanistan.
Image: Instagram/@theoutpostmovie
'Schindler's List' covers the heinous Holocaust as it narrates the story of a German businessman who works to save more than a thousand Jewish people by employing them in his factories.
Image: Instagram/@schindlerinlistesi
The ensemble cast led by Josh Hartnett and Ewan McGregor in 'Black Howk Down' follows the story of the U.S. military's 1993 raid in Mogadishu.
Image: Instagram/@black_hawk_down_official
The 1987 war film 'Full Metal Jacket' by Stanley Kubrick stars Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Adam Baldwin. The movie takes you right into the trenches of the Vietnam war.
Image: Instagram/@full_metal_jacket_movie
Featuring Jeremy Renner and Anthony Mackiehe, 'The Hurt Locker' follows an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team who are targeted by insurgents and shows their psychological reactions to the stress of combat.
Image: Instagram/@emmalestrange