Aditi Rathi
Aug 15 ,2022
75th Independence Day: Citizens across the nation celebrate 75 years of freedom
Image: Unsplash
Several auto drivers in Bengaluru, Karnataka, rallied on the roads to mark the 75th Independence Day.
Image: Twitter/@PriyankaPorwalP
Citizens of Midnapore, West Bengal, organised a rally to celebrate Independence Day while portraying art and culture.
Image: Twitter/@NSSUnit2_Belda
A 'Mahila Rally' was organised in Assam in which many women participated to celebrate 75 years of freedom.
Image: Twitter/@borthakur_mira
Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah on Independence Day
Image: Twitter/@ANI
'Shivalinga' at Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh was decorated with flowers in tricolour.
Image: Twitter/@ANI
The Indian flag was hoisted alongside Israel's flag at the Israel Embassy in India.
Image: Twitter/@IsraelinIndia
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai, brimmed in tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.
Image: Twitter/@railminindia
Children walked from CP to the War Memorial at India Gate in Delhi.
Image: Twitter/@LtGovDelhi
Find Out More