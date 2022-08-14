Sneha Biswas
75th Independence Day: 'Shershaah' to 'Lakshya', movies that ignite patriotic spirit
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' chronicles the journey of Captain Vikram Batra who laid down his life during the 1999 Kargil War.
Image: Instagram@sidmalhotra
Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on India's 2018 surgical strike on Pakistan.
Image: Instagram@vickykaushal09
'Raazi' is the true story of an Indian spy who married a Pakistani officer to bring out details about Pakistan's next attack. It stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Hrithik Roshan's 'Lakshya' showcased events of the 1999 India-Pakistan Kargil war on Tiger Hill.
Image: Instagram@thesundaysuggestion
Adivi Sesh's 'Major' detailed the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who died fighting terrorists during the 26/11 attacks.
Image: Instagram@adivisesh
The 2019 film 'Kesari' is based on the true story of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier of the British Indian Army who fought against 10,000 Pashtun invaders.
Image: Instagram@ashu_90s_diaries
1997's 'Border' is an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala between India and Pakistan.
Image: Instagram@varhadi_boys
Aamir Khan's 'Lagaan' generates strong patriotic sentiment as it shows how a group of villagers unite for a game of cricket against the Britishers.
Image: Instagram@bilimtariharkeoloji
