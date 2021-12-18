'7FATES: CHAKHO': BTS members' quotes as they narrate 'story of the fate of seven boys'
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
Jungkook: We all have that one thing that can never be changed. For me, it's the seven of us being together. I can't imagine my life without them.
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
V: I think we recognise each others' signals and I think that's how we were able to come this far without getting lost.
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
Jimin: The reason I'm not afraid or terrified of it is that I have these people by my side.
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
RM: I think we are friends so long as we have each other. We can smile and laugh, come what may.
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
J- Hope: We are each other's mirrors. We find ourselves in each other.
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
Suga: It was the members who got me to keep walking without giving up every time anxiety or doubt struck me.
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO
Jin: Making the same choices means that we're looking in the same direction.
Image: Twitter/@7Fates_CHAKHO