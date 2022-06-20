8 Indian players with the most runs against Ireland in T20Is
All-format captain Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer for India against Ireland, with 149 runs to his credit in three games.
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina stands next in the list with 79 runs in three games.
Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has hit 74 runs so far against Ireland.
KL Rahul is the fourth-highest scorer for India against Ireland with 70 runs in 2 games.
Hardik Pandya has scored 38 runs so far in his career against Ireland. He will lead India's T20 squad, traveling to Ireland for the 2 T20Is.
Team India legend Gautam Gambhir hit 37 runs in his career against Ireland.
Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni hit 25 runs in 2 games against Ireland in his career.
Indian cricketer Manish Pandey has hit 21 runs against Ireland in two games.
BCCI has appointed Hardik Pandya as the captain of the India T20I squad, which will travel to Ireland later this month for a two-match T20I assignment.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be Hardik's deputy, while veteran Dinesh Karthik will also feature in the India squad.
