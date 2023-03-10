Prateek Arya
Mar 10 ,2023
8 Indian wrestlers who have performed in WWE
Image: WWE
Jinder Mahal aka The Modern Day Maharaja is a part of WWE roster. He captured the WWE Championship in 2017 after beating Randy Orton.
Image: WWE
Saurav Gurjar is an Indian professional wrestler and actor. He is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on NXT.
Image: WWE
Gurvinder Singh Malhotra is an Indian professional wrestler better known by the ring name Dilsher Shanky. He is currently signed to WWE & appears on SmackDown.
Image: WWE
Who could forget the time when The Great Khali debuted on WWE and took out everyone, from Rey Mysterio to Undertaker..
B/R wrestling
Sunil Singh was a part of faction lead by Jinder Mahal. He is an alumni of WWE now.
Image: WWE
Like his brother Sunil, Samir Singh was also a part of the faction. He and his brother performed under the name Bollywood Boyz.
Image: WWE
Kavita Dalal is an Indian professional wrestler who performed in the WWE under the ring name Kavita Devi, during 2017 to 2021.
WWE/twitter
Rinku Singh Rajput is currently signed to WWE, where he performs on NXT under the ring name Veer Mahaan.
veermahan/twitter
