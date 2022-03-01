8 longest sixes hit in cricket history
Image: AP/PTI
MS Dhoni scored a 118 metre six during an ODI against New Zealand in 2009. According to some lists, it is the 8th longest six in international cricket.
Image: ICC
Yuvraj Singh during a World T20 match against Australia hit Brett Lee 119 metres
Image: PTI
Shahid Afridi hit South African pacer Ryan McLaren for a gigantic 120 m six during an ODI in 2013.
Image: PTI
Mark Waugh during a 1997 Test match against hit Daniel Vettori for a 120m six.
Image: Cricket.com.au
NZ's Corey Anderson who now plays for the United States of America hit Mohammed Shami for a 122m six during an ODI in 2014.
Image: Twitter/ Sky Sports
Martin Guptill hit a 127 metre six against South Africa pacer Lonwabo Tsotsobe during a T20I.
Image: New Zealand national cricket
While Brett Lee is known for pace bowling, he also has scored the longest six in Test cricket. In a Test match in 2005, Lee hit Windies pacer Rowman Powell for 130m
Image: AP
While there isn't an official number, Jacob Oram six is said to have travelled beyond 130+ m. He hit Australian pacer Stuart Clark for a boundary outside the park during an ODI in 2005.