8 Marvel films to binge-watch ahead of 'Thor: Love and Thunder's release this year
Image: AP
Thor first appeared in the MCU in 'Thor' in 2011. This film traces the superhero's journey to his aging father's throne of Asgard after being banished to the earth, while battling brother Loki's tricks.
Image: AP
Apart from his standalone films, Thor is also a part of the 'Avengers', appearing in the first part of the installment in 2012. He joins hands with Iron-Man, Captain America and Hulk to stop Loki's mission.
Image: AP
The second installment of the 'Thor' franchise was 'Thor: The Dark World' in 2013. Thor brings Jane Foster to find the Asgard and also teams up with Loki to battle the Dark Elves and protect Nine Realms.
Image: AP
Thor then featured in the second 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in 2015. In this, Thor, as a part of the Avengers, takes on the AI-driven Ultron, a technological error created by Tony Stark's program going awry.
Image: AP
Thor only appeared in the post-credits scene of 'Doctor Strange' in 2016. The union with Doctor Strange follows the former's quest to find his father, Odin, and Loki is also a part of the union.
Image: AP
The third installment of Thor was 'Thor: Rangnarok' in 2017. The story of the film traces the battle of the God of Thunder with the mighty Hela to protect Asgard and the impending Rangnarok.
Image: AP
Thor then appeared in the third installment, 'Avengers: Infinity War' in 2018. This film traced the battle of the Avengers in stopping Thanos from his quest to collect Infinity Stones to eliminate half of his life.
Image: AP
Thor's next appearance was the last 'Avengers, Endgame' in 2019. One of the surviving superheroes of the Avengers after Thanos' destruction, he tries to bring back his ally, as Avengers battle Thanos.
Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios
The upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder' releases on July 8, 2022. The plot will trace events of 'Mighty Thor' comic book and trace battle between Jane Forster, who is suffering from cancer, and Thor.
Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth