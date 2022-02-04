8 U-19 players who have gone on to become superstars of cricket
Image: PTI/Twitter-@BCCI
One of the biggest hitters of the cricket ball, Virender Sehwag played the ICC U-19 world cup in 1998 and later achieved many laurels for the senior team.
Image: AP
Yuvraj Singh was one of the best finds from the ICC U-19 World Cup for India, as he later went on to pick the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011 with the Indian team.
Image: PTI
India won its maiden U-19 World Cup in 2000 under the captaincy of former India player Mohammad Kaif. He is regarded as one of the best fielders of the Indian team.
Twitter Image: @ICC
Harbhajan Singh was also a part of India's U-19 team in the 1998 World Cup alongside Kaif and Sehwag. He has over 400 Test wickets for India is regarded as one of the best off-spinners the game has seen.
Twitter Image: @ICC
Former Indian allrounder Irfan Pathan also played the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2002 and later became one of the best allrounders for India in all formats.
Image: AP
India's current limited-overs skipper Rohit Sharma stormed his way into the senior national team in 2007, following his stellar show in the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2006.
Image: BCCI
India's former skipper Virat Kohli won the 2008 edition of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup and is currently regarded as one of the best batters of the current generation.
Twitter Image: @BCCI
Alongside Kohli, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also lifted the U-19 World Cup 2008 trophy for India. He is regarded as one of the best fielders in cricket across the globe.
Image: BCCI