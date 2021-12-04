'801 goals': 5 Staggering records that Cristiano Ronaldo holds in football
Image: AP
On Thursday night, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to officially score 800 goals doing so in 1097 matches.
Image: AP
Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League with 140 goals in 181 appearances, additional he has won five UCL trophies overall.
Image: Realmadrid.com
The Portuguese sensation is also the all-time top scorer in men's international football with 115 goals in 184 games.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo has also scored the most number of goals in the Champions League finals with four.
Image: AP
He is also Real Madrid's all time-top scorer with 451 goals in just 438 appearances.
Image: Realmadrid.com