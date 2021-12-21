'83', 'Atrangi Re', 'Matrix 4': 10 new releases on OTT & theatres to watch this weekend
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh-starrer Hindi film '83' hits the theatres on December 24 and is the story of Kapil Dev-led Indian team's victory at the 1983 World Cup.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Keanu Reeves, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carrie-Ann Moss and co star in the return of the Matrix franchise, 'The Matrix Resurrections', which releases in theatres and HBO Max on December 22.
Image: Instagram/@thematrixmovie
'Atrangi Re', a love triangle starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, directed by 'Tanu Weds Manu' fame Aanand L Rai, hits Disney+Hotstar on December 24.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
'Don't Look Up', stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the role of astronomers trying to make the world believe that a comet was approaching the earth. The film hits Netflix on December 24.
Image: AP
The second season of the comedy-drama 'Emily in Paris' hits Amazon Prime on December 22. The comedy-drama will showcase more facets of Emily's life in a corporate job, relationships & more.
Image: Instagram/@emilyinparis
'Being the Ricardos' traces the story of yesteryear sitcom 'I Love Lucy's Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem stepping into their shoes. It hits Amazon Prime on Dec 21.
Image: AP
John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2', the next installment of a brothers' face-off in the world of crime and vigilantism, hits Amazon Prime on December 23.
Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham
Tovino Thomas stars as Malayalam cinema's first superhero in the film 'Minnal Murali', which hits Netflix on December 24.
Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas
Veterans Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar star in 'Parampara', a Telugu action thriller revolving around the theme of revenge. The series hits Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.
Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar
Telugu actor Nani stars in 'Shyam Singha Roy', which hits the theatres on December 24. He plays a double role in the film also starring Sai Pallavi.
Image: Instagram/@nameisnani