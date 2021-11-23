'83' to 'Maidaan', upcoming Bollywood sports drama movies to watch
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor is an upcoming sports drama film based on the life of a 36-year-old cricketer. The movie will be theatrically released on December 31, 2021.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
'Maidaan' is a biographical sports film based on the life of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim played by Ajay Devgn. The movie will release in theaters on June 3, 2022.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
'83' is a biographical sports film based on India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. The movie is slated to release on December 24, 2021.
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
'Liger' is an upcoming sports action film starring Vijay Deverakonda as a kickboxer.
Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda
'Shabaash Mithu' is the biopic of Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj. Taapsee Pannu will be playing the lead role in the movie.
Image: Instagram/@taapsee