'83': Who plays whom in the Ranveer Singh-starrer
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Ranveer Sing essays the role of the Indian Cricket Team captain at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, Kapil Dev Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Deepika Padukone plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@viralbhayani
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Jiiva essays the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Pankaj Tripathi will be playing the role of PR Man Singh, the Manager of the 1983 World Cup-winning team Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Dinker Sharma will essay the role of Kirti Azad Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Harrdy Sandhu will be portraying Madan Lal Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Sahil Khattar will be seen as Syed Kirmani Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Ammy Virk will be essaying the role of Balwinder Sandhu Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Adinath Kothare will be seen playing the role of Dilip Vengsarkar Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Dhairya Karwa will play the role of Ravi Shastri Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
R Badree will be seen as Sunil Valson Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Chirag Patil will be seen as Sandeep Patil Image: Instagram/@iamchiragpatil
Saqib Salim is set to essay the role of Mohinder Amarnath Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Jatin Sarna will be seen playing the role of Yashpal Sharma Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI