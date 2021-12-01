'83': Who plays whom in the Ranveer Singh-starrer
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Ranveer Sing essays the role of the Indian Cricket Team captain at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, Kapil Dev
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Deepika Padukone plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh/@viralbhayani
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Jiiva essays the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Pankaj Tripathi will be playing the role of PR Man Singh, the Manager of the 1983 World Cup-winning team
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Dinker Sharma will essay the role of Kirti Azad
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Harrdy Sandhu will be portraying Madan Lal
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Sahil Khattar will be seen as Syed Kirmani
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Ammy Virk will be essaying the role of Balwinder Sandhu
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Adinath Kothare will be seen playing the role of Dilip Vengsarkar
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Dhairya Karwa will play the role of Ravi Shastri
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
R Badree will be seen as Sunil Valson
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI
Chirag Patil will be seen as Sandeep Patil
Image: Instagram/@iamchiragpatil
Saqib Salim is set to essay the role of Mohinder Amarnath
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm
Jatin Sarna will be seen playing the role of Yashpal Sharma
Image: Instagram/@83thefilm/PTI