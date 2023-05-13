Anjali Negi
May 13 ,2023
9MUSES turns bridesmaids for member Minha in dreamy photos
Image: @blossomh_/Instagram
K-pop group 9MUSES member Minha is going to get married with her boyfriend this month.
Image: @blossomh_/Instagram
Prior to the wedding, the singer did a bridesmaids shoot with her group members and shared the pictures on her Instagram handle.
Image: @blossomh_/Instagram
The photos featured Minha in a white bridal gown while the other girls donned various pastel coloured dresses.
Image: @blossomh_/Instagram
9MUSES comprises 8 members including Minha, Hyemi, Euaerin, Moon Hyuna, Kyungri, Sungah, Jo Gabin and Keumjo.
Image: @blossomh_/Instagram
The girl group debuted in 2010 and disbanded in February 2019 after their respective contract expired.
Image: @blossomh_/Instagram
The shared images also featured Minha's fiance. However, she kept his identity hidden as he is a non-celebrity.
Image: @blossomh_/Instagram
