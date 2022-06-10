A close look at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's loved-up moments together
It's wedding bells for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari as the much-loved pair have finally embarked on a new chapter of their life after tying the knot on June 9.
Image: Instagram@britneyspears
The couple was romantically linked since 2016 and made their relationship Instagram official in 2017.
Image: Instagram@britneyspears
Ever since Britney and Sam made their relationship official the couple has become inseparable.
Image: Instagram@britneyspears
In this picture, the duo is seen sharing a sweet kiss with each other.
Image: Instagram@britneyspears
Reportedly, Sam who is an actor and a model stayed with the 'Womanizer' singer throughout her long-standing infamous conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears.
Image: Instagram@britneyspears
Earlier, the duo had announced that they were expecting their first child together but later revealed that the singer suffered from a miscarriage.
Image: Instagram@britneyspears