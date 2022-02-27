A close up with Kangana Ranaut's most fashionable 'boss lady' looks
Kangana Ranaut is one of the most fashionable actors in Bollywood. She never fails to give major fashion goals to her fans with her choices of attire.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
The 'Queen' actor made several heads turn in this thigh slit shimmery silver coloured dress.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
Kangana's baby pink suit with a jacket combination looks very attractive and classy.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
In this striped brown and black coloured suit, Kangana is taking her fashion game to another level.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
Kangana Ranaut looks glamourous in these striped pants and the blue blazer.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut
The 'Thalaivi' actor has stunned the fashion police in this lime yellow, green and white striped outfit.
Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut