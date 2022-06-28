A glimpse into Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's trip to the city of love
Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor recently made his way to Paris with his girlfriend Malaika Arora.
He celebrated his birthday there with a romantic candlelight dinner as he turned a year older.
The actor shared several glimpses from his trip and was also seen enjoying a delicious burger.
He was joined by Malaika, who was caught in a candid moment as she devoured some fries.
Arjun looked dapper in a navy blue sweatshirt with black track pants as he posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.
The couple clicked an adorable selfie and captured the beauty of the historic monument while it was all lit up at night.
