A glimpse into Deepika Padukone's all-denim sporty chic look
Image: Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone was spotted at the promotions for her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' on Tuesday in an all-denim look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She donned a denim bodysuit with a pair of comfortable joggers with an elastic waistband.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She took her outfit to the next level with her white heels and gave the camera a fierce look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She was seen in subtle make-up as she stunned in a unique shade of red lipstick.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She tied her hair in a messy bun and stole the show in her sporty chic look.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor will soon be seen in 'Gehraiyaan', which will release on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Varinder Chawla