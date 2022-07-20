Kriti Nayyar
Jul 20 ,2022
A glimpse into Jennifer Lopez's fitness regime to stay in shape
Image: Instagram/ @jlo
Popstar Jennifer Lopez has inspired millions with her fitness regime. She is often seen sweating it out in the gym for that perfectly toned body.
Image: Instagram/ @jlo
Jennifer is often seen lifting weights in the gym for well-rounded fitness that helps in losing fat and getting toned at the same time.
Image: Instagram/ @jlo
During the pandemic, Lopez kept herself in shape with home workouts. Her exercises reportedly included kettlebell swings and pushups among others.
Image: Instagram/ @jlo
The singer has to also dance and rehearse a lot for her concerts, which not only helps her in maintaining her physique but also acts as a stressbuster.
Image: Instagram/ @jlo
Keeping yourself hydrated is important and Jennifer makes sure to drink lots of water. She also eats fresh fruits, kale, spinach and other nutritious items.
Image: Instagram/ @jlo
The 'Marry Me' hitmaker's diet is rich in protein, including egg whites, grass-fed beef and more.
Image: Instagram/ @jlo
In an earlier interview, Jennifer's trainer revealed that she trains 4-5 times a week, focusing on different body parts each time.
Image: Instagram/ @jlo
Find Out More