A glimpse into Keerthy Suresh's accessories that took her style up a notch
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Keerthy Suresh often leaves her fans in awe of her accessory choices and looked stunning in a set of gold earrings that matched her outfit to perfection.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
She wore earrings and bangles with hits of blue, silver and red as she paired them with an elegant ruffled saree.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
The actor opted for a beautiful green and gold choker that went perfectly with her low-cut saree blouse of a similar shade.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
She stole the show with her pink and silver long earrings that took her outfit up a notch.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
The actor looked stunning in floral theme accessories, as she wore a green choker and paired it with matching earrings. She also wore a beautiful bangle with her outfit.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
Keerthy kept it simple with a pair of uniquely decorated hoops, which she wore with an ethnic outfit.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial